Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KL. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.91.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$48.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.32. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

