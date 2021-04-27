Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
PHG traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
