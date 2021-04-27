Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PHG traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $57,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

