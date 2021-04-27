Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

LKFN opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.