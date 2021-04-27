Lam Research Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $26.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $26.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $643.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $595.87 and its 200 day moving average is $507.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

