Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $643.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.49. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.