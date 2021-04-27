Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.16. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $188.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

