Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVTX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $11.85 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

