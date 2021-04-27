Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVTX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $11.85 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit