Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15-6.45 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leidos stock opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Earnings History for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit