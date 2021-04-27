LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. 78,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

