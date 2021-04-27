LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.24-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.24-0.31 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

