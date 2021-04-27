Lendefi Hits 1-Day Volume of $67,458.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $67,458.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00277521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.70 or 0.01042630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00722914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,524.17 or 0.99864729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars.

