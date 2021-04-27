Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.24. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $348.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 658 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $211,191.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

