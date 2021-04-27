Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of LII stock opened at $332.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.24. Lennox International has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.67.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

