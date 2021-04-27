LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of LX opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

