Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,447 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

