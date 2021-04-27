Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,711. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $130.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

