Liquid Strategies LLC Acquires 7,689 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Liquid Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. 607,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

