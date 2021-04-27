loanDepot’s (LDI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

LDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

