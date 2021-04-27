loanDepot’s (LDI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.
LDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.
Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
