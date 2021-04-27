Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $120.24.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

