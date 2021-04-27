Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LONKF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Lonking has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.31.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

