Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

RIDE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In related news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,251.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

