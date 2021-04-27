Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.29.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $99.31 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

