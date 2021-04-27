LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $150.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

