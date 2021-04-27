Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lufax (NYSE:LU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,629,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37. Lufax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

