Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 55,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,111 shares.The stock last traded at $36.70 and had previously closed at $36.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

