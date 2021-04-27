Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $310,750.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

