Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $310,750.00.
  • On Friday, February 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit