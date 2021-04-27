Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) & Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Outfront Media alerts:

This table compares Outfront Media and Mack-Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media -1.46% -1.94% -0.35% Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77%

90.6% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Outfront Media and Mack-Cali Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mack-Cali Realty 1 2 0 0 1.67

Outfront Media presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.59%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and Mack-Cali Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.96 $140.10 million $2.33 10.32 Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.24 $111.86 million $1.62 10.13

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Mack-Cali Realty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.