Maker (MKR) Market Cap Achieves $4.40 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Maker has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $362.57 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $4,418.25 or 0.08076871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00786357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.