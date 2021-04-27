ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

