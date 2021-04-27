MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $57.72 on Monday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

