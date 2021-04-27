MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $57.72 on Monday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Earnings History and Estimates for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit