Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Million

Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report sales of $2.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

MRNS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

