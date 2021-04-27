Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,398 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

