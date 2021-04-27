Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.830-3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.83.

MASI stock traded down $13.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 985,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,069. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.19. Masimo has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

