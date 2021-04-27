Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $387.47 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.51 and a 52 week high of $392.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average is $344.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

