Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $387.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.90. The stock has a market cap of $385.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.51 and a fifty-two week high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

