Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $28.50

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Mattel has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,166.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 6,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mattel by 1,807.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $18,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

