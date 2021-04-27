Maxim Group Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.50.

SIVB opened at $572.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

