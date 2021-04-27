Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,530 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 171,585 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,197.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,292 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.

