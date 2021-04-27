Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,319,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $96.75.

