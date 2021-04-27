Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

