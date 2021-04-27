McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

