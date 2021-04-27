Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 7,805 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,970,757.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.
  • On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $27.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,363. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

