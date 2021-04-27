Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $196.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.98.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,238. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

