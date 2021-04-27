megaBONK (MBONK) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $65,815.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00067030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.07 or 0.00809209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.15 or 0.08232926 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

