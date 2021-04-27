MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $10.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
MEIP stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $407.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
