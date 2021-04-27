Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

