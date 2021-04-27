Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Melrose Industries stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 495,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,940. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

