Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

