Mercury General (MCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. Mercury General has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $66.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

