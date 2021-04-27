Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.
