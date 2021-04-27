Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at $19,205,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.